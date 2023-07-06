WLOX Careers
First responders rush to deadly Gautier crash

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - We have confirmed at least one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.

First responders rushed to the scene on Highway 90 between Shell Landing and the Gautier Police Department around 11 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. We don’t yet know why the wreck happened, which vehicles were involved or if there were any other injuries.

We’re working to confirm the identity of the victim or victims.

