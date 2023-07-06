WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Blue Bell debuts new ‘monster’ flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Month

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut...
The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.(Blue Bell)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Blue Bell has unveiled Monster Cookie Dough just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

The new flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks.

“If you have not heard of a monster cookie, it typically combines many of your favorite ingredients from other cookies like chocolate chips, peanut butter and chocolate-coated candy pieces,” Marketing Brand Manager Sara Schramm said. “And, many monster cookies are rather large because of all the goodies packed in one treat. The dough pieces in our Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream have the same delicious ingredients you find in the cookie.”

Monster Cookie Dough Ice Cream is now available in both the half-gallon and pint-size options.

Blue Bell also recently introduced other new flavors, including Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream and Java Jolt Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an alert Wednesday morning...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion builds on I-10 near Menge Ave. exit work
The incident began around 7 a.m. June 10, when a person notified law enforcement of an...
Identity of missing boater found dead in George Co. released
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

Latest News

Police officers set up cordon line after a car crashed into a primary school building in...
Girl dies after SUV crashes into London school, driver arrested
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Trump valet charged in classified documents case set again for arraignment after earlier delays
A fire boat sprays water on the cargo ship that caught fire Wednesday night in Port Newark, New...
2 New Jersey firefighters died battling a blaze deep in a ship carrying 5,000 cars
Kantor, a K-9 with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina, died in April in...
K-9 died of heat exhaustion in SUV in ‘tragic accident,’ officials say after investigation