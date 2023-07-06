Biloxi’s Deer Island remains open to the public after Fourth of July fireworks wildfire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the aftermath of a blaze ignited by fireworks during a Fourth of July show in Biloxi on Tuesday night, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

The Deer Island wildfire was caused by fireworks that were accidentally projected onto the vegetation from a barge rather than landing in the water.

According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the fire covered an estimated 22 acres of vegetation located south of Lee Street. After running a damage assessment Wednesday morning, MDR says the damage is of no threat to the public and the park will remain open.

The night of the incident, the Biloxi Fire Department responded swiftly to the island. An estimated 16 firefighters from the Biloxi Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes. Four of which, we’re already patrolling on the water nearby in a Biloxi fireboat.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island. (WLOX viewer submission)

Biloxi Police Department Deputy Fire Chief, Jason Earl Davis told WLOX that the extreme heat and dry climate created the perfect recipe for the fire to spark.

Deputy Chief Davis said he’s proud of the fire department’s effort and prompt response time and goes on to mention BFD hasn’t seen a fire of this nature happen in nearly twenty years.

“Some trees were damaged, and some areas were burned, but I believe the firefighters did an outstanding job,” he says. “They responded very quickly; they put the fire out very efficiently, and we’re very excited about that and glad that nobody was injured.”

Twenty-two acres of vegetation on Deer Island damaged by the wildfire. (Mississippi Department of Marine Resources)

Eight other fireworks-related fires with no fatalities were reported to BFD in Biloxi on the evening of the fourth.

“Last night actually was a busy night for the first responders,” says Deputy Chief Davis. “I know the department responded to many fires due to fireworks. It really speaks to the safety part of fireworks. I’m grateful that the city of Biloxi has a location where we have the fireworks show, where the fire calls are less due to that. When we do have fireworks in the city, the call volume for fires do go up.”

Biloxi Fire Department's Deputy Chief Davis said BFD hasn't witnessed a fire of this nature happen in nearly twenty years. (WLOX)

The fireworks show was hosted by the Boom-Boom Committee. WLOX reached out to the organization for comment. We’re told no one from the committee will be providing a statement at this time, and they are still reviewing preliminaries.

However, Deputy Chief Davis did verify Boom-Boom followed the city’s proper permit procedures prior to the event.

“In this particular incident, all those processes were met,” he said. “The permitting was done the way we have normally done it for the last twenty years. All safety measures were in place, but we really can’t control the weather. So, with being out on the water, it would have been outstanding if the firework would have fell in the water instead of falling on the grass.”

The cost to repair the damaged vegetation has not yet been released. WLOX will provide more updates as we learn new information.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.