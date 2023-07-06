WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

2 men arrested for selling fake Taylor Swift tickets for $1,000, police say

Gilberto Torres (left) and Beng Sweet (right) face theft charges following their arrests Friday.
Gilberto Torres (left) and Beng Sweet (right) face theft charges following their arrests Friday.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Two men are accused of scamming Taylor Swift fans during her shows last weekend in Cincinnati.

Beng Sweet, of Covington, Kentucky, and Gilberto Torres, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, face theft charges following their arrests Friday.

The two men used fake ID vendor badges to sell fake $1,000 tickets to the Eras Tour, according to Cincinnati police.

At least one person fell prey to the alleged scam and paid for the fake tickets, according to the criminal complaint.

Sweet, 51, posted bond Saturday. Torres, 53, remains at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Swift played two back-to-back sold-out shows at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
We have confirmed one person was killed in a crash Wednesday night.
Victim identified in deadly Gautier crash
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
The incident began around 7 a.m. June 10, when a person notified law enforcement of an...
Identity of missing boater found dead in George Co. released
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an alert Wednesday morning...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion builds on I-10 near Menge Ave. exit work

Latest News

A woman strumming her guitar got the shock of a lifetime when a hawk silently crept up behind...
Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera
FILE - Willard Miller is led into a courtroom, March 29, 2023, in Fairfield, Iowa, for a...
Hearing underway for first of 2 Iowa teens who pleaded guilty in 2021 beating death of teacher
How extreme heat affects the body
Hawk freakout of guitarist caught on camera
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there