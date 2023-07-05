Wednesday’s Forecast

Hot & humid weather is expected again today. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 90s with a heat index of about 100 to 110. Plan on another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop in or near South Mississippi at some point today into tonight. If we see any stronger thunderstorms, then there will be a potential for heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.