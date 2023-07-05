TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and a train near 25th Avenue.

Gulfport Police say the railroad crossings are blocked from 22nd Ave. to Broad Ave. Drivers should avoid the area until they can clear the crash and get the train moving again.

It’s unclear how serious the crash is at this time or if anyone was injured.

