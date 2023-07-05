WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion builds on I-10 near Menge Ave. exit work

Noah Noble joins us live from near the Menge Avenue overpass, where congestion is building after construction near the exit began Wednesday morning.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued an alert Wednesday morning advising drivers of major congestion near the Menge Avenue exit.

Construction on the interchange began Wednesday morning in preparation for the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center, which is set to be built just off the exit.

Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening

Right now, the westbound and eastbound left lanes are closed, meaning there is one lane open when traveling either direction. These lanes are set to remain closed for the next couple days- possibly until Sunday.

According to MDOT, the congestion is worst between the DeLisle/Pass Christian Exit 20 and Long Beach/County Farm Road Exit 28. MDOT says the congestion is happening in both directions, and is expected to last for hours.

The road work began Wednesday and is expected to last for months. While construction is underway, the Menge Avenue overpass will eventually close to traffic starting the week of July 12.

That closure is anticipated to last around 13 months. It will allow the original bridge to be removed and replaced.

The Buc-ee’s is expected to be completed in around 18 months.

Menge Avenue Buc-ee’s project approved for up to $25 million in bonds
Buc-ee’s in South Mississippi will be bigger than Alabama location, county developer says

MDOT’s traffic map shows congestion in the area. Visit the map for real-time traffic updates and live camera footage.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has issued an alert Wednesday morning...
LIVE: Congestion builds on I-10 near Menge Ave. exit work
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening