TRAFFIC ALERT: Congestion builds on I-10 near Menge Ave. exit work

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued an alert Wednesday morning advising drivers of major congestion near the Menge Avenue exit.

Construction on the interchange began Wednesday morning in preparation for the new Buc-ee’s Travel Center, which is set to be built just off the exit.

Right now, the westbound and eastbound left lanes are closed, meaning there is one lane open when traveling either direction. These lanes are set to remain closed for the next couple days- possibly until Sunday.

According to MDOT, the congestion is worst between the DeLisle/Pass Christian Exit 20 and Long Beach/County Farm Road Exit 28. MDOT says the congestion is happening in both directions, and is expected to last for hours.

The road work began Wednesday and is expected to last for months. While construction is underway, the Menge Avenue overpass will eventually close to traffic starting the week of July 12.

That closure is anticipated to last around 13 months. It will allow the original bridge to be removed and replaced.

The Buc-ee’s is expected to be completed in around 18 months.

MDOT’s traffic map shows congestion in the area. Visit the map for real-time traffic updates and live camera footage.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.