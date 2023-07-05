Storms linger this evening. More rain possible on Thursday.

Some of us didn’t get rain today, while others of us saw torrential downpours! Scattered showers and storms will linger this evening, mainly before the sunset. These storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. Once we get past the sunset, our rain chances will decrease. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s by Thursday morning.

There may be a few coastal showers early Thursday morning, but we’ll have a better chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. While not everyone will get rain, some of us will see heavy downpours. Before we get any rain, temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will stay in the low 90s.

