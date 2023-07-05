WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot has ballooned again.

A winning Powerball ticket is now worth an estimated $546 million, marking the second time this year the lottery’s jackpot has climbed over $500 million.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

The next drawing is Wednesday night.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

Man accused of killing woman with forklift
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's...
Trump attorney gives up his law license as states weigh disciplining him for false election claims
Search and rescue efforts are seen in Hager City, Minnesota, after three swimmers went missing...
3 bodies pulled from Mississippi River believed to be missing swimmers
Juanita Brooks said she hopes to read all 1,507 cards to her aunt, even if it takes her 110th...
Woman celebrates 105th birthday with 1,500+ cards