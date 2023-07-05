WLOX Careers
Identity of missing boater found dead in George Co. released

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A missing boater who was found dead June 10 has now been identified.

George County Coroner Dee Ann Murrah says the boater was 60-year-old Charles Edmonson.

The incident began around 7 a.m. Saturday, June 10, when a person notified law enforcement of an unattended boat at the boat ramp on West Wilkerson Ferry Road. Deputies who arrived on scene also found an unattended vehicle with a boat trailer attached, along with other personal items.

Multiple agencies deployed and searched the area for the missing person. Edmonson was later found dead a distance away from the boat ramp.

No foul play is suspected, and Murrah says an autopsy was not done.

