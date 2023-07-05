WLOX Careers
Human remains identified in Neshoba County, investigation continues

The NCSO said Zachary Bourrage was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office said the identity of human remains found on County Road 729 in April of this year was recently confirmed by Scales Biological Laboratory.

The NCSO said Zachary Bourrage was last seen on Jan. 31, 2021. His silver 2009 Honda Accord was found wrecked and abandoned in a ditch on CR 729, near the intersection of CR 733 at 7:30 pm. Several searches were made using cadaver dogs, drones, and over-land grid searches in this area.

Initially, a driver reported finding a human skull on CR 729 near the intersection of CR 729 and CR 733. A few days later, a dog brought a femur bone home, which was also reported to the Sheriff’s Department.

The lab was able to match a DNA sample from Zachary Bourrage’s daughter to the femur in May and later matched the DNA from the femur and skull.

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, and Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office worked together on this case since Bourrage went missing in 2021.

If you have any information concerning this or any criminal activity in the Neshoba County-Philadelphia area, call 601-656-1414 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

