George County baseball coach speaks on Justin Steele’s All-Star selection

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) -Former George County baseball standout Justin Steele was named to the NL All-Star roster for his work with the Cubs this season.

Prior to his selection the southpaw boasted the league best ERA, 76 strikeouts, 19 walks, and a 9-2 record.

“It's really hard to put into words.”



Justin Steele on being named to his first All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/Uh7zm1xQTW — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 3, 2023

He marks the first George County graduate to make it to the All-Star game.

His high school coach, Brandon Davis, says he’s proud to see Steele grow as a player and a person on his way to All-Star status.

”Every kid has this dream that plays baseball and puts on a uniform, but to watch him fulfill that and stay the same person, stay the same guy, that to me has been the greatest show,” said Davis. “Watching him progress and becoming a man, just soaking it all in, that to me has been fun to watch.”

