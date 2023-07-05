Families celebrate Independence Day with music, fun, and family time

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Families pack Jones Park on the Fourth of July. The celebration consisted of music, laughter, and fun.

Vendors sold their favorite items. Jeff York was one of those vendors.

He’s sold food for a good cause. The proceeds went to help people with drug addictions get their lives back together.

“They need jobs; they need support,” York said. “They need people and their corner cheering them on, and we do all that from the faith-based standpoint.”

York is the director of a rehab program called “Joseph’s Home.” He said he’s helping his community because he was in those same shoes. He was recently pardoned after 23 years of being a convicted felon.

“We do recover; it’s a long, hard process for a lot of us, but there is hope, there is hope,” he said.

A few miles away at Westside Park, James Hudson celebrated the Fourth of July with his family. It was bittersweet because it’s been months since he’s spent time with loved ones.

“Maybe around Christmas, so it’s been a few months since we got together,” Hudson said.

Hudson served in the Air Force, and he said Independence Day is very special to him.

“It’s the day we got our independence from the British, but for me, it’s very important that we keep our independence,” he said.

Hudson said he thinks Independence Day is also a day to hold your loved ones close because family is irreplaceable.

“Our family, they stick together there with me through the good times and bad times as well,” he said. “I think the more you connect with your family, the stronger you are as a person.”

