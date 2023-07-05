Families celebrate Fourth of July amid tornado recovery

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) -Tornado recovery efforts paused on Tuesday for the Fourth of July. The usual ambiance of chainsaws, hammers, and debris pickup was exchanged for the sound of grilling, laughter, and fireworks.

Last week, WLOX News spoke to Amanda Green as her 76-year-old father, Ronald Tucker, picked up the pieces of his destroyed home in the excessive heat. Now, they sit in the shade, surrounded by family members.

“This is our family tradition. No sense in stopping the tradition since the house is gone,” said Green. “It’s a blessing. I thank God for it. I tell the Lord, thank you.”

Among the family members gathered at the devastated property is Green’s cousin, Guawania Johnson.

“[The tornado] put a damper on a lot of things for us, but we’re just trying to make the best of it, to move forward so that one day we’ll be back to where we were,” she said.

Johnson grew up on the property, and for her entire life, this is where her loved ones gathered for special occasions. This year is no exception.

“This is the main place we have family events. We’re just gonna be happy and thank God that we are here and continue on with our lives the best we can,” she said.

