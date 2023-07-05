WLOX Careers
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island

Moments after the fireworks show concluded, sections of Deer Island were on fire.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi’s official Fourth of July fireworks show sparked a massive blaze on Deer Island Tuesday night.

You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to the near shore island. It took about 15 minutes for them to reach the fire, but by 10 p.m. the flames were extinguished.

The annual fireworks show, organized by the Boom Boom Committee, shoots the fireworks from a barge in the water near Deer Island to avoid hitting inhabited areas.

At this time, it doesn’t appear that anyone was injured in the fire.

