Bay St. Louis community lends a hand in post-July 4th beach cleanup

The Bay St. Louis Police Department and volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club braved the heat to help get rid of the Fourth of July debris.
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Hancock County Sand Beach crew had some helping hands Wednesday morning as they cleaned up after America’s birthday party.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department and volunteers from the Boys & Girls Club braved the heat to help get rid of the Fourth of July debris. Among the volunteers was 13-year old Robert Kendrick, who passionate about caring for the environment.

“Global warming is really - from pollution getting in our air and trash getting into our ocean - it’s messing up our ocean,” said Kendrick. “And if you like to eat fish, that could really mess up your dinner tonight.”

The Fifth of July cleanup is part of Clean Beaches Week, which is said to “combine the spirit of Earth Day with the fun of Independence Day.”

“We decided to partner with the county and the Boys & Girls Club to give back the community, especially after a holiday,” said Officer Phalba Holmes. “The beaches are full of fireworks and trash, and it’s just a good way for us to give back and partner up for a team effort.”

Bay St. Louis Police are hoping this type of event can kickstart more community engagement projects.

“We’re going to be revitalizing our engagement with the community to bridge the gap between our officers and the community in general,” said Officer Roy Fullerton. “Whether it be our citizens, the business community, or our schools, we’re bridging that gap.”

