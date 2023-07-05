WLOX Careers
17-year-old arrested in Gautier shooting, police say

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Two weeks after Kyle Reese was arrested in connection to a Gautier shooting, police announced the arrest of another person in connection to the crime.

Gautier Police said Wednesday they arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Gautier Police responded to a residence on Bayou View Circle around 1:34 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21. When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers say through an investigation, they learned the victim exchanged gunfire with Reese, who was struck before fleeing the scene. Police say the other suspect, the 17-year-old, was also at the scene and fired at the victim.

The victim was treated for his injuries, which weren’t considered life threatening.

If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. You can also leave an anonymous tip HERE.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube:

