Warm and humid for fireworks tonight

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Happy Fourth of July! While not everyone saw rain today, some of us ended up seeing a few showers and storms. Once we get past the sunset, rain chances will decrease. It looks like fireworks shows tonight will be in pretty good shape, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out. It will stay warm and muggy this evening, and we’ll only drop into the upper 70s by Wednesday morning.

A few showers may develop early Wednesday morning, but we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. Some of us could see frequent lightning and heavy downpours. If we get more rain and cloud cover, that will keep highs in the low 90s.

Thursday and Friday will bring scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. We’ll have another chance for hit or miss showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

