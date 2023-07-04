WLOX Careers
Tuesday’s Forecast

Happy Independence Day! Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Independence Day! Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible today. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible with any stronger t-storms. But, currently the greatest risk of damaging t-storms & flooding rain is expected to spare us on the MS Coast. It’ll be a close call but perhaps the greatest risk of flooding rain and damaging t-storms today may instead target areas north of us... closer to Hattiesburg, Jackson, & Greenville. Plan on some rain-free hours today since it will not rain every hour of the day. That should allow at least some time to enjoy holiday festivities. Meanwhile, our high temperatures today will be hot once they reach the lower to mid 90s.

