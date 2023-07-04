WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Jackson County supervisors approve local disaster proclamation after tornado

After an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Moss Point, Jackson County supervisors met Monday to discuss resolutions for storm-related emergencies.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Moss Point, Jackson County supervisors met Monday to discuss resolutions for storm-related emergencies.

The board began voting this morning to ratify the disaster declaration. Supervisors unanimously approved for the city of Moss Point and Jackson County both on a county and city level.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce also proposed to relaunch the Long Term Recovery Committee to help with funding and relief efforts.

“Well, the porta-potties are set up and air conditioning porta-potties are set up at First Baptist Church in Moss Point,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “In the very back of the property, we have two stations but it’s about six different porta-potties in that area, so anybody that wants to use that or needs to use that in the area. We wanted to put them in the most impacted area, so that’s why we put it there.”

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest...
Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III
Murder confession led to discovery of Lafayette man in Pearl River County, officials say

Latest News

The sun showed out, dropping temperatures in the mid-90s.
Families celebrate Fourth of July with trip to Flint Creek
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce also proposed to relaunch the Long Term Recovery...
Jackson County supervisors approve local disaster proclamation after tornado
The candidates have about a month left to reach as many potential voters as they can before the...
Harrison County sheriff candidates set out on campaign trail
The sun showed out, dropping temperatures in the mid-90s.
Families celebrate Fourth of July with trip to Flint Creek