Jackson County supervisors approve local disaster proclamation after tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - After an EF-2 tornado ripped through parts of Moss Point, Jackson County supervisors met Monday to discuss resolutions for storm-related emergencies.

The board began voting this morning to ratify the disaster declaration. Supervisors unanimously approved for the city of Moss Point and Jackson County both on a county and city level.

The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce also proposed to relaunch the Long Term Recovery Committee to help with funding and relief efforts.

“Well, the porta-potties are set up and air conditioning porta-potties are set up at First Baptist Church in Moss Point,” said Mayor Billy Knight. “In the very back of the property, we have two stations but it’s about six different porta-potties in that area, so anybody that wants to use that or needs to use that in the area. We wanted to put them in the most impacted area, so that’s why we put it there.”

