WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Harrison County sheriff candidates set out on campaign trail

Fresh off a recent debate, Elias and Haley are feeling the pressure of the constant exposure needed to make a campaign successful.
By Noah Noble
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff candidates Louis Elias and Matt Haley are busy on the campaign trail. On the day before Independence Day, both candidates manned their booths at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

“It’s been a really good experience. Got to meet a lot of great people. A very humbling experience,” said Elias.

“When you’ve never involved yourself in anything like this and you jump neck deep into it, it’s a lot. But it’s going great. I’ve met so many wonderful people along the way and we’re just going to keep pressing on,” said Haley.

Fresh off a recent debate, Elias and Haley are feeling the pressure of the constant exposure needed to make a campaign successful. But their years of service with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are paying off.

“We’re very fortunate to live in the community we live in,” Elias said. “When you look across this country, we’re a rarity now. We have an enormous amount of support for law enforcement from the community and vice versa. There’s a level of trust that has to be handled with care and I think it gives me a very clear understanding of that.”

“I’ve been out in this community for the last 26 years and I’ve met a lot of people over the years,” Haley said. “A lot of the people who I’ve helped that I’ve forgot about have reached out to me and want to get involved. It’s great to see some of the old faces that you’ve forgotten about and I’ve met so many new and great people, it’s been wonderful.”

The candidates have about a month left to reach as many potential voters as they can before the August primary.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest...
Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III
Murder confession led to discovery of Lafayette man in Pearl River County, officials say

Latest News

The sun showed out, dropping temperatures in the mid-90s.
Families celebrate Fourth of July with trip to Flint Creek
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce also proposed to relaunch the Long Term Recovery...
Jackson County supervisors approve local disaster proclamation after tornado
The candidates have about a month left to reach as many potential voters as they can before the...
Harrison County sheriff candidates set out on campaign trail
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce also proposed to relaunch the Long Term Recovery...
Jackson County supervisors approve local disaster proclamation after tornado