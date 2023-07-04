Harrison County sheriff candidates set out on campaign trail

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff candidates Louis Elias and Matt Haley are busy on the campaign trail. On the day before Independence Day, both candidates manned their booths at the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.

“It’s been a really good experience. Got to meet a lot of great people. A very humbling experience,” said Elias.

“When you’ve never involved yourself in anything like this and you jump neck deep into it, it’s a lot. But it’s going great. I’ve met so many wonderful people along the way and we’re just going to keep pressing on,” said Haley.

Fresh off a recent debate, Elias and Haley are feeling the pressure of the constant exposure needed to make a campaign successful. But their years of service with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office are paying off.

“We’re very fortunate to live in the community we live in,” Elias said. “When you look across this country, we’re a rarity now. We have an enormous amount of support for law enforcement from the community and vice versa. There’s a level of trust that has to be handled with care and I think it gives me a very clear understanding of that.”

“I’ve been out in this community for the last 26 years and I’ve met a lot of people over the years,” Haley said. “A lot of the people who I’ve helped that I’ve forgot about have reached out to me and want to get involved. It’s great to see some of the old faces that you’ve forgotten about and I’ve met so many new and great people, it’s been wonderful.”

The candidates have about a month left to reach as many potential voters as they can before the August primary.

