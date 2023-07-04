Gulfport Police make arrest in February shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, Gulfport Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened back in February.

GPD arrested 20-year-old Jalin Lamont Johnson and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of trafficking pharmaceuticals.

On February 15, officers responded to the area of George Street and Hensley Avenue in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle with two women inside, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The women were taken to an out-of-state hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives learned the women were traveling to the area with a group of individuals to fight. As the group entered the area of George Street and Hensley Avenue, police say Johnson discharged a firearm toward the vehicle and struck both victims.

Tuesday, July 3, with the assistance of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, Gulfport Police served a search warrant in the 10000 block of Klein Road.

Johnson was inside the apartment and found to possess narcotics. During the search of the residence, several bags of marijuana were also recovered.

A 22-year-old man who was in the apartment with Johnson at the time was also arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

Both men were processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center to be held in lieu of their bonds. Johnson’s bond is set at $1,150,000, with the other man’s bond set at $50,000.

“We would like to thank the Harrison County SWAT Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics for their assistance,” Gulfport Police said in a press release. “Their collaboration and expertise were instrumental in ensuring the safety and security of our community during this operation.”

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. You can also submit an anonymous tip HERE.

