Full Life Assembly of God holds 20th annual Independence Day celebration in Hurley

HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Food, bull riding and axe throwing were part of Full Life Assembly of God’s Independence Day celebration. The event originally started off as a family picnic.

“We just wanted to be a blessing to the community and celebrate our freedom as a nation and our freedom as Christ has set us free,” said Reed.

Pastor Jimbo Reed and Belinda Smith help to coordinate the festivities in Hurley. They never expected a 20-year tradition would generate such a huge crowd.

“It was actually a bigger picnic than we started out with and thought what was going to happen,” said Reed.

Pastor Reed says he and his church wanted to put on this event to not only celebrate Independence Day but to also create a sense of community.

“It’s creating an environment where people feel comfortable and welcomed. Our thing is to make sure we are kind, loving and making sure everyone comes together as one,” said Reed. “Us coming together as a family and celebrating the liberties that we have as a nation and encouraging everyone to spend time with their family is our mission.”

The mission is one that the church would like to keep going for years to come.

“It’s a lot when we were running forty-five hundred and now, we run two to twenty-two hundred people,” said Belinda Smith. “And to see the people fellowship in all of this, it’s just great. It’s what we live for.”

