Families celebrate Fourth of July with trip to Flint Creek

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, the eve of Independence Day, families packed Wiggins’ Flint Creek Water Park.

It was part of an annual celebration of the holiday. Flint Creek has been celebrating the Fourth of July for over 30 years, with fun in the water and fireworks.

The sun showed out, dropping temperatures in the mid-90s. This made it difficult for lifeguards like Daniel Cronley to stay comfortable while ensuring safety.

It was so hot Cronley had to take a break in a cooling station.

“Every 45 minutes to 30 minutes we’ll take shifts coming up here just sitting people in the cool area,” Cronley said. “The pool down there and it kind of feels like a hot tub throughout the day so it gets uncomfortable to sit in.”

That heat didn’t stop Tyler Billiot and his family from celebrating on the other side of the creek.

“Every Fourth of July we’re out here,” Billiot said.

He grilled oysters, something he said he does every year.

“Yeah, we do oysters we got shrimp sometimes crabs, and barbecue or from south Louisiana so we’ve got food everywhere we go,” he said.

Max Maunoir is from New Orleans and visited Flint creek for the first time.

“They got the water park, they’ve got boats people skiing, I enjoy it it’s nice so far,” Maunoir said.

Stewart Smith, manager of Flint Creek Water Park, said he wants everyone to remember the true meaning of the Fourth of July while they have a good time and beat the heat.”

“It is our independence. It’s something that we fought for over the years,” Smith said. “We’re standing on the shoulders of people that have provided this freedom. The freedom didn’t come free, it cost. So we’re here to celebrate it and be mindful of it.”

