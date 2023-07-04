WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth

Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth
Duo charged with child abuse after Mississippi child tests positive for meth(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBORO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two adults are facing charges after a child tested positive for methamphetamine in Calhoun County, Mississippi.

Joseph Alford and Leslie Burks were booked into the Calhoun County jail on Saturday, July 1, on child abuse charges.

Child Protective Services called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office after the child tested positive, Sheriff Greg Pollan said.

The child belongs to the pair.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away
Several intersections in downtown Gulfport are blocked after an accident between a vehicle and...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle crash with train has several Gulfport intersections blocked
PCSD says Coach Kevin Woods, who worked in the district for over 25 years, passed away Sunday...
‘We will never be the same’: Beloved Pass Christian coach passes away, school board confirms
You could see the flames from Hwy 90 as firefighters raced to get out to Deer Island.
Biloxi July’s 4th fireworks show sparks massive blaze on Deer Island
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

Latest News

Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Fireworks and lightning yesterday in South MS
GPD say they arrested 20-year-old Jalin Lamont Johnson and charged him with two counts of...
Gulfport Police make arrest in February shooting
Bill Snyder joins us life from Gulfport where crews begin to clear debris after Independence...
LIVE: Crews clean up following Fourth of July celebrations
Sherry Hough joins us on set with some beautiful creations to tell us more about the craft.
Macramé making a comeback; gorgeous designs have historical roots