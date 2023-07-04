Boom-Boom Committee is back with a massive Fourth of July show for the coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night, the Boom-Boom Committee will once again light up the South Mississippi sky with vibrant fireworks show. Ahead of the Fourth of July festivities, a pyrotechnics team spends several days putting together the project.

The Independence Day tradition dates back nearly 50 years, according to the committee’s Fireworks Coordinator Rusty David.

“The project started in 1977 with Tommy Monroe and the City of Biloxi decided not to do fireworks on the Fourth of July,” says David. “Tommy Monroe put together the Boom-Boom Committee, which is still working today.”

Numerous sponsors help fund the more than 1,000 mortar shells that will be sparked during the 17-minute display. The project’s lead operator says it takes about 96-hours to set everything up.

“We take three days. And then the last day, which is today, we do the final setup and checks and everything to make sure that everything is working properly like the way it’s supposed to be going,” says Hugh McWhorter, J&M Displays Lead Operator and Instructor. “We go over it twice before we put the shell off and head off to the corner and to take the barge and shoot the show there.”

The million-dollar question people pose each year, is just how far do the fiber-glass shells ascend into air?

“These shells that we’re standing by here right now will shoot a thousand feet in the air and spread a thousand feet,” David said. “We’re excited to have some new ones this year that hadn’t been seen on the coast anywhere.”

This year, nearly 15,000 spectators are expected to check out the Fourth of July show from various parts of the coast.

The show starts at 9 p.m. Tuesday night, and will happen rain or shine. It will be visible from the beach between the Biloxi Lighthouse and the Biloxi Bay Bridge.

