42nd Annual Wesson Run takes off at Ocean Springs YMCA

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) -More than 250 people donned their red, white, and blue and celebrated America with an event that dates back to 1981.

The 42nd Annual Wesson 2-mile run at the Ocean Springs YMCA is a collaboration with the Gulf Coast Running Club.

“Early morning, July Fourth, what a better way to kickstart your holiday than a run at the Y?” said Jara Miller, Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA CEO. “We’ve got water, watermelons, and ice cold drinks, so you can run, then run with the kids, and then have an ice cold watermelon.”

Some run for the fun of it.

“What better day to run than the Fourth of July? It brings out a whole lot of people in the community who otherwise might not do it,” said Kelsey Deschamps with the Gulf Coast Running Club. “It’s only 2 miles, so it’s a lot more accessible for those who don’t run a lot.”

For many, it’s all about getting to the finish line. pic.twitter.com/PurZH0pWni — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) July 4, 2023

Some run in honor of loved ones lost, like Gilda Seymour, who’s here in honor of the late Ken Freeman.

“We’ve been running since 1979, and his memory keeps me going,” she said.

It was also announced by The Gulf Coast YMCA that Ted Hearn is the 2023 John R. Blossman Humanitarian Award Winner for his 40-plus years of community service. Hearn will receive his award later this year.

