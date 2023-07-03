Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a Slidell man.

Martin Bruno, Jr., 78, was killed when the 2016 Jayco Motorhome he was driving left the roadway and crashed into several trees. He died at the scene.

His passenger, Eileen Bruno, 77, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motor home was the only vehicle involved, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating what caused the crash. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes near mile marker 23.

