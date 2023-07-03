Two arrested, charged for murder of Lafayette man found in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport man Milford Cumberland III, 55, and Lafayette, La. man Justin Lee Webber, 40, are both in custody for charges related to the murder of a man found in Pearl River County on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say on June 16, Webber admitted to officials with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that he had committed a murder. Lafayette PD was contacted and a welfare check was carried out at the victim’s home, where evidence was found supporting Webber’s claim.

The victim was later identified as 65-year-old Lafayette resident Randall Duplechin.

Four days later, Cumberland III was also taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact.

Duplechin’s remains were located by deputies with Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in the area of Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road.

Both Cumberland III and Webber have since been extradited and are being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.