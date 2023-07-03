WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Two arrested, charged for murder of Lafayette man found in Pearl River Co.

Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III
Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport man Milford Cumberland III, 55, and Lafayette, La. man Justin Lee Webber, 40, are both in custody for charges related to the murder of a man found in Pearl River County on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say on June 16, Webber admitted to officials with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that he had committed a murder. Lafayette PD was contacted and a welfare check was carried out at the victim’s home, where evidence was found supporting Webber’s claim.

The victim was later identified as 65-year-old Lafayette resident Randall Duplechin.

Four days later, Cumberland III was also taken into custody and charged with accessory after the fact.

Duplechin’s remains were located by deputies with Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday in the area of Highway 11 and Sones Chapel Road.

Both Cumberland III and Webber have since been extradited and are being held at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
The aftermath of the tornado that struck Moss Point two weeks ago has united two churches on...
Two Moss Point churches hold Sunday service in same building following tornado
It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.
Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

Latest News

The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest...
Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach
The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast
Carrie's GMM First Alert Forecast