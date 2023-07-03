WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

RV crash in Mississippi kills Slidell man

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Slidell man died as the result of an RV crash in Mississippi on I-10, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified the victim as Martin Bruno, 78.

Bruno and his wife Eileen, 77, were traveling west on I-10 when their 2016 Jayco Motorhome went off-road and collided with trees near the roadside.

Law enforcement officials say that the crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
The aftermath of the tornado that struck Moss Point two weeks ago has united two churches on...
Two Moss Point churches hold Sunday service in same building following tornado
It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.
Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

Latest News

Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III
Murder confession led to discovery of Lafayette man in Pearl River County, officials say
Tips to save on energy costs during extreme heat
The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest...
Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash