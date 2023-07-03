WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Police officer and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at hospital

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police said they’re investigating an officer involved shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital that happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Troopers said at a Monday morning news conference that several agencies were called for a disturbance.

During an exchange of gunfire, troopers say both the suspect, 34-year-old Sean Hubert, and 47-year-old Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn were shot and killed.

Glenn was a more than 20-year veteran of the department.

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles was seen leaving the hospital.

Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.
Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn served on the police force for more than 20 years.(tellcity.in.gov)

Troopers say all medical services except the emergency room are closed at the hospital at this time.

Tell City Police has previously shared photos of Glenn with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn.

“Our police department suffered a tremendous loss,” Police Chief Derrick Lawalin said. “We lost a dear colleague, a dear friend. Sgt. Glenn — she’s a cornerstone of our department.”

Tell City, population 7,500, is 150 miles (240 kilometers) south of Indianapolis.

Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.
Sgt. Heather Glenn is shown with her father, retired Sgt. Bob Glenn, in 2022.(Tell City Police)

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
The aftermath of the tornado that struck Moss Point two weeks ago has united two churches on...
Two Moss Point churches hold Sunday service in same building following tornado
The Pascagoula Colored High School opened in 1890 and was renamed Carver High School in 1953.
Historic school reunion celebrated with parade on Fourth of July weekend
It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.
Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of...
Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere
The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
Structural inequities helps determine Diabetes
Study predicts dramatic rise in diabetes cases globally
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood...
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, grandson of Robert De Niro, dies