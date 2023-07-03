“Operation Dry Water” underway to keep boaters safe through Fourth of July weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to the National Weather Service, at least 11 people have died in less than two weeks along the Gulf Coast from water-related deaths.

Safety is key as more people head towards the water for the Fourth of July weekend. While the weekend provides a chance for boaters to enjoy the Mississippi Sound with their families, it also lands on a national campaign for coastal law enforcement agencies, called “Operation Dry Water.”

“That’s officers that are out there with a sense of heightened awareness to not only educate the public on the dangers of operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol or drugs but also identifying those in that situation and getting them off the waters as soon as possible,” said Marine Patrol Captain Michael Strickland.

Strickland says it’s common to see an increase in boat traffic for a holiday weekend, and DMR is looking to make its presence known to prevent boating accidents.

“We talk about boat safety courses and we know that 77% of fatalities in recreational boating incidents occur on a vessel where the operator has not had some sort of formal training.”

The campaign allows coastal law enforcement to help bring awareness to the dangers of being an impaired driver.

“Part of that process is we’re talking with them to determine if they’re under the influence or weren’t aware of any violation they may have been in. So the educational part of it is very important.”

Strickland also says if you are planning to go out on a boat during a fireworks show, be sure to plan ahead and be alert. Also, don’t assume it’s the other person’s responsibility to change directions or even slow down when approached by another boat.

“When it comes to boating incidents, both parties share in the liability to avoid a collision. Think ahead, plan ahead, exercise a little bit of caution and understand you’re going to be dealing with a lot of people in a confined space.”

For those who may want to ride the waterways at night, Strickland says to avoid speeding because of the lack of visibility.

“Understand that, slow down, understand there’s other vessels. Know what the light laws are as far as what your vessel is supposed to be equipped with and understand what those lights mean when they are coming at you or in an overtaking and crossing situation.”

Captain Strickland also says to be sure everyone on your boat is wearing a life jacket before taking off.

