Muggy tonight. More rain possible for the Fourth of July.

Better chance for rain on the Fourth of July
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We’ve kicked off the week with more heat and humidity! Don’t count on much of a cool down tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s to low 80s by Tuesday morning. We’re not expecting much rain this evening, but a few showers are possible early in the morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on the Fourth of July. Some of these storms could have heavy rain and frequent lightning. At least more rain and cloud cover will keep the extreme heat at bay. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Thankfully, it looks like most of the rain will diminish for fireworks shows that evening. We’ll watch for any changes.

More showers and storms are likely on Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures will likely range from the upper 80s to the low 90s.

