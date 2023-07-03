WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Christmas in July

Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son

Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son
Former Mississippi coworkers revealed to be father and son(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - A DNA test revealed that two former Alcorn County coworkers are father and son.

Steve Foster grew up not knowing his real parents.

“At three days old, I was adopted and then later in life I was raised as a single child, and then later on I found my biological mother,” he said.

It all began with the help of his wife and mother-in-law.

“They got an address to my biological mother, her residence, and then I sent them a Christmas card,” he said. “And then next thing I know, I got a Christmas card back.”

He eventually received a life-changing call from Clara Gail Beavers Davis.

Foster recalled, “The lady on the line says, ‘This is your mother, your biological mother. Do you mind if I stop by to see you?’ And it was like, ‘I don’t mind at all.’”

So he was able to find his mother - but still didn’t know his father.

Davis told her son she’d eventually reveal his father’s name. She believed Foster’s father to be dead, but she never did reveal the name before her own death.

Foster’s cousin Angie Moore spent years constructing a family tree.

“And sure enough, [Moore] comes back with some results,” Foster said. “She says, ‘Well, Robert Plaxico is actually your father and he is still alive.’”

Foster knew the man and knew where he lived. They had first met in the 1980s when they both worked at the hospital in Corinth.

“But as soon as I saw [Plaxico], I had no doubt,” Moore said. “I didn’t even need the DNA test, but we did it anyway.”

The pair have since been making up for lost time.

“Need to see each other as much as we can. I ain’t got much more time here,” Plaxico said.

They talk every other night.

“I tell him all the time that I love him,” Plaxico said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
Kevin White, 21
21-year-old arrested on birthday after pregnant woman and her brother found dead
The aftermath of the tornado that struck Moss Point two weeks ago has united two churches on...
Two Moss Point churches hold Sunday service in same building following tornado
It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.
Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

Latest News

Justin Lee Webber, Milford Cumberland III
Murder confession led to discovery of Lafayette man in Pearl River County, officials say
Tips to save on energy costs during extreme heat
The victim had several tattoos officials are hoping someone will recognize. One on his chest...
Help needed to ID homicide victim found at Belle Fontaine Beach
The victim of Saturday’s fatal RV crash on I-10 in Harrison County has been identified as a...
Victim identified in Saturday’s fatal I-10 crash