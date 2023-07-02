Two Moss Point churches hold Sunday service in same building following tornado

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - The aftermath of the tornado that struck Moss Point two weeks ago has united two churches on opposite ends of Main Street. First Southern Baptist Church has opened its doors indefinitely to First Missionary Baptist Church after its building was severely damaged by the storm.

“We believe that it’s the role and responsibility of the church to demonstrate the love of Christ, and having this church become part of us over the next months depending on how much time it takes them to get back in their building, we’re committed to that,” says Derrick Tapper, First Baptist Moss Point Church Pastor.

Both churches are committed to the community and spreading the gospel of Christ. Some believe the tornado may have caused a lot of harm, but it’s also done some good as complete strangers continue coming together to uplift each other.

“There’s always hope, and I think that many people don’t realize that a tornado can do a lot of things and a hurricane can do a lot of things but for those people who are people of faith, you can’t take away our joy and you can’t take away our peace, they can’t take away the things that are important to us,” says Tapper.

Pastor Kevin Henry and his wife of First Missionary said they are thankful for Tapper’s heartfelt gesture.

“We’re just extremely grateful and humbled at the kind, kind passionate extension of hospitality that we’ve received from the first Baptist church and the members,” says Henry. “It’s a true testament of what the church should be all about.”

Both pastors lead entirely different services, but their messages remain the same.

“We all have the identity of the work of Christ in us so is really what brings us together is working in this fellowship,” Henry said. “And we’re amazed to see what God will do as a result of it.”

The churches will continue running back-to-back services until First Missionary’s building is restored.

