Long Beach holds inaugural July 4th Jubilee

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Fourth of July celebrations are well-underway in Long Beach. A free concert drew a big crowd out to the Town Green Saturday. It’s all part of the city’s first-ever July 4th Jubilee.

Downtown was filled with local vendors, food trucks, and all kinds of family fun. Military representatives, along with the local Boy Scout troop and patriotic citizens, all joined in for a parade down Jeff Davis Avenue.

Long Beach Community Affairs Director Courtney Cuevas and event organizer Sawyer Walters were happy with the community turnout.

“It’s overwhelming. But at the same time, seeing everybody come out and enjoy it, it’s more than enough to celebrate with the community,” Cuevas said. “We’re very grateful for everybody.”

“It’s stressful leading up to the event, you know, all the meetings with the department heads and with the police and fire and liability insurance and all these words that you don’t think about that goes into these events,” Walters said. “But being able to see everybody and all the smiles on the kids coming out and just realizing what this means to the community and the celebration that it gives them just makes it all worth it in the end.”

And there was another first for the city on Saturday that could become a new tradition: Long Beach lit up the night sky with fireworks near Jim Simpson Pier.

