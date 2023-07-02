Historic school reunion celebrated with parade on Fourth of July weekend

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A special reunion took place Saturday as dozens of alumni from a historically black school in Pascagoula gathered for a fun parade.

Former students of Pascagoula Negro High School and Carver High School came together in remembrance of the good old days. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began rolling at the intersection of Market Street and Tucker Avenue.

“Not only this class but this school PNCHS has been unified for so many years keeping the heritage, keeping the vitality of what the school is all about,” said Brenda Henry Terrell. “For one, the unity, and number two, encourage other young people that we can be a unified body and that we can carry on the heritage and the lineage of what this school is all about.”

The Pascagoula Colored High School opened in 1890 and was renamed Carver High School in 1953.

