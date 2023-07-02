WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Carey students to get free textbooks this fall

William Carey University undergraduates scheduled to receive free textbooks this fall
William Carey University undergraduates scheduled to receive free textbooks this fall(WDAM)
By Jay Harrison
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Undergraduate students at William Carey University are scheduled to receive free textbooks starting this fall.

The changes are part of the university’s “Making College Affordable” initiative launched last year.

In addition to free books, the university will see an average increase of 40 percent in scholarship funds awarded to freshmen, transfers and international students.

“We were trying to create different ways in which we can enable a student to be able to come and to not have an excessive financial burden in the pursuit of their education,” said Dr. Daniel Caldwell, Carey provost/vice president. “So, this is where this low tuition and free books concept came to be.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Crab Festival taking place in Bay St. Louis for the 4th of July weekend.
Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival

Latest News

A few scattered storms overnight, hot and humid Sunday
The Pascagoula Colored High School opened in 1890 and was renamed Carver High School in 1953.
Historic school reunion celebrated with parade on Fourth of July weekend
People travel through Salt Lake City International Airport Friday, June 30, 2023, in Salt Lake...
After several turbulent days, flight disruptions ease despite worries about 5G signals
One more hot, hot day. Then, gradually becoming normal hot next week