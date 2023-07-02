WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

For homeowner Planer, getting her roof fixed for free is a breath of relief.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - When Lazaro Rovira and Raul Zaragoza, along with other business owners, heard Margaret Planer’s roof was damaged and she had no insurance to cover the costs, they decided to step in and help.

“When I saw the families that had no insurance in this area, had no way of repairing their roof, I got a group together, which was Raul, Kimberly Moody and David Pilfer with Pilger Title,” said Rovira. “I told them, ‘Let’s go do a roof repair for somebody.’ They all agreed, and that’s what we are doing here today.”

For homeowner Planer, getting her roof fixed for free is a breath of relief.

“I sat on the porch, the next few days they came by with food and stuff and I waited for him to stop by,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, thank God! Thank God!’ Because I didn’t have any money.”

Planer has been living in her house for over 40 years. She says she didn’t have insurance because a tornado is something, like many of her neighbors say, they never expected.

“It’s bad,” she said. “I wanted to cry because nobody was here but me. All I could do was just sit there.”

It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.

“A roof like this can cost anywhere from $8,000-$10,000, especially with the damage it had as far as rotten wood and things of that nature,” said Rovira. “We are glad we are able to do it at a good cost, good price and help out a family.”

Rovira and Zaragoza are calling on more people to help.

“You don’t realize the damage and what these families have been through until you step in this community and walk it,” said Zaragoza. “It’s terrible. It’s really shocking.”

Planer says she knows how important insurance is and will get it as soon as the roof is finished.

To find out how you can help victims of the Moss Point tornado, click here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Crab Festival taking place in Bay St. Louis for the 4th of July weekend.
Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival

Latest News

A building that's been serving Boy Scouts since the early 1960s was destroyed by the recent...
Troop 220 working to rebuild tornado damaged scout hut in Moss Point
The Pascagoula Colored High School opened in 1890 and was renamed Carver High School in 1953.
Historic school reunion celebrated with parade on Fourth of July weekend
The fun began with a children's competition.
Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo is back at Jones Park
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Jones Park in Gulfport, where organizers prepare for the...
LIVE: Annual MS Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo returns to Gulfport