Business owners band together, fix Moss Point woman’s roof for free

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - When Lazaro Rovira and Raul Zaragoza, along with other business owners, heard Margaret Planer’s roof was damaged and she had no insurance to cover the costs, they decided to step in and help.

“When I saw the families that had no insurance in this area, had no way of repairing their roof, I got a group together, which was Raul, Kimberly Moody and David Pilfer with Pilger Title,” said Rovira. “I told them, ‘Let’s go do a roof repair for somebody.’ They all agreed, and that’s what we are doing here today.”

For homeowner Planer, getting her roof fixed for free is a breath of relief.

“I sat on the porch, the next few days they came by with food and stuff and I waited for him to stop by,” she said. “I said, ‘Oh, thank God! Thank God!’ Because I didn’t have any money.”

Planer has been living in her house for over 40 years. She says she didn’t have insurance because a tornado is something, like many of her neighbors say, they never expected.

“It’s bad,” she said. “I wanted to cry because nobody was here but me. All I could do was just sit there.”

It will take workers just two business days to finish the job.

“A roof like this can cost anywhere from $8,000-$10,000, especially with the damage it had as far as rotten wood and things of that nature,” said Rovira. “We are glad we are able to do it at a good cost, good price and help out a family.”

Rovira and Zaragoza are calling on more people to help.

“You don’t realize the damage and what these families have been through until you step in this community and walk it,” said Zaragoza. “It’s terrible. It’s really shocking.”

Planer says she knows how important insurance is and will get it as soon as the roof is finished.

To find out how you can help victims of the Moss Point tornado, click here.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.