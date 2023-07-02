WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Boy Scouts Troop 220 asking for help rebuilding hut left damaged after tornado

The hut is not salvageable due to a tree falling on the building.
The hut is not salvageable due to a tree falling on the building.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The oldest Scout Troop in the Singing River District is asking for help.

Troop 220 scout hut was completely damaged due to the tornado that hit Moss Point.

The building has been serving Boy Scouts since the early 1960s.

Scout master Mr. Harry McDonald has promoted 99 eagle scouts in the building and is working on promoting the 100th eagle scout later this year. He says this hut carries a lot of history and sentimental value.

“We thought about trying to get in to save our collection of what we call scouts. We have a lot of collections of history. A lot of equipment, uniforms, a lot of things you can’t replace,” McDonald said.

The building is not salvageable due to a tree that fell on top of the roof.

Instructor of Troop 220 Grayson Dixon was shocked when he heard a tornado had damaged the hut.

“My mom sent me photos of Scout Hut looked like. It was at that moment that I realized that we might not have a place to conduct boy scouts because whenever I saw the tree on top of it I knew it was going to be a while before we can do anything about it,” Dixon said.

Senior Patrol leader Noah McKinney is set to be the 100th Eagle Scout later this year. According to McKinney he’s learned a lot being part of the Boy Scouts.

“I’ve been in this a little over five years. I learned a lot. We go camping all the time and do things outdoors,” McKinney said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help with damage costs.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Crab Festival taking place in Bay St. Louis for the 4th of July weekend.
Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival

Latest News

The Pascagoula Colored High School opened in 1890 and was renamed Carver High School in 1953.
Historic school reunion celebrated with parade on Fourth of July weekend
The fun began with a children's competition.
Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo is back at Jones Park
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Jones Park in Gulfport, where organizers prepare for the...
LIVE: Annual MS Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo returns to Gulfport
Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest runs Thursday through Saturday, with live music, delicious food,...
OLG Crab Fest returns for 39th year this weekend