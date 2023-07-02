WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

2 people rescued by boaters after plane crashes into Lake Tahoe

A man who helped rescued passengers from a crashed plane recounts the incident. (Source: KCRA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A small, single-engine airplane crashed into Lake Tahoe early Saturday, and the two people on board were rescued by boaters, authorities said.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement they received calls for service shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday.

One of the rescued people sustained a serious head injury, according to the statement.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed into the southern part of Lake Tahoe, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an email. The administration will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The plane left the nearby Truckee Tahoe Airport around 9:15 a.m., according to flight tracking platform FlightAware. It was not immediately known where the plane was headed or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist
Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Crab Festival taking place in Bay St. Louis for the 4th of July weekend.
Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival

Latest News

RAW: NASCAR hits Chicago streets ahead of race
Boater talks about rescuing plane crash victims
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware drives during qualifying for the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Cup...
NASCAR Cup Series drivers praise setting for 1st street race in downtown Chicago
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say