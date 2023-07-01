Volunteers continue giving food, water, labor to Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point aldermen are set to debate approving $2 million for removing debris in Moss Point and ordering materials needed for initial repairs during a council meeting Wednesday.

In the meantime, more volunteers are sending in food, water and clothes to their neighboring city.

Meanwhile, city leaders say they need a hand from skilled, trained workers as well.

So many Good Samaritans have been on the ground in support of the community since the EF2 tornado wreaked its havoc on June 19.

“We’ve served over 2,000 meals in a six-day period, averaging about 350, 400 meals per day,” Larry G. Hawkins Sr. said. “And this morning, I drove the city looking for yards to clean up.”

Hawkins is a pastor of Union Baptist Church Pastor in Pascagoula. He is one of several people who have shown up to the community center at 4400 Denny Street to volunteer.

They are putting in the work, despite the scorching heat wave now blanketing ground zero.

“The heat is bearable because the need supersedes the heat,” Hawkins said.

Those looking to volunteer are encouraged to check in at the community center first to be assigned strategically to remaining areas in need, as well as to continue updating their data accurately.

Two responders from Team Rubicon checked in Friday morning, and WLOX tagged along.

Team Rubicon is a nationwide disaster response group based out of California and comprised mainly of military veterans living all over the country.

“We are dealing with 60 major and destroyed residences. We think there may be only five who are insured,” Paige Roberts told the two men. “Calls and addresses that we have exceed 60.”

Roberts is the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Director but immediately assumed the role of Moss Point’s volunteer and donations coordinator.

This storm struck close to home for Rubicon members Kevin Kava from Alabama and George from Pascagoula.

The pair assessed the damage and reported it back to Rubicon leaders to consider sending more manpower in.

“If anybody’s got time and can volunteer, they need to come help,” Klava said. “I mean, today’s Moss Point. Tomorrow it might be your own community.”

Klava worked as a generator mechanic in the Army for more than 20 years. He said deploying to areas in crisis mode is like second nature to him.

“They call it the post-deployment blues,” he said. “A lot of us do it just to feel wanted.”

More than 300 structures were impacted in some way by the storm. “It’s not things we need as much as it is the labor,” Roberts told WLOX.

She said the city needs chainsaw operators, licensed roofers and others who are willing to volunteer their trade skills to make a difference.

“If a tarp isn’t put on correctly, originally,” Roberts said. “In some cases, we’re even having to do the same roof a couple of times.”

If you would like to help rebuild the River City of Moss Point, the phone number for its Volunteer Center is ( 228) 990-4222 .

