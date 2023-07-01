WLOX Careers
Twitter imposes ‘temporary’ daily limits on reading tweets

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read...
Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(CNN) - What appeared to be a Twitter outage Saturday morning turned out to be a temporary policy change.

“#TwitterDown” was trending as thousands of users got messages saying, “Rate limit exceeded.”

At midday, Twitter CEO Elon Musk posted that due to “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation,” the social media platform was imposing limits.

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts a day while unverified accounts can read 600 posts a day.

New accounts are limited to 300 posts a day.

When CNN reached out to Twitter for comment, the platform responded with an automated poop emoji.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

