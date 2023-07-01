Thousands expected to visit Miss. Gulf Coast during Fourth of July weekend

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July weekend is here and visitors are already streaming in to celebrate America’s birthday on the Gulf Coast.

As tourists come in by boatloads, hundreds visit hotels, restaurants, and gift shops for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re down here visiting my son. He’s a marine on the Keesler Air Force Base,” said Jared Brunson, a Utah resident.

First stop on the list.. picking up t-shirts, necklaces, and more.

“The kids get out of the cars and come running into the shark jaws and the sharks to take pictures and take them back home,” said JJ Piertoch, owner of Sharkheads.

Piertoch said his chain of hot pink stores attracts a steady flow of customers young and old.

“With the holiday being on Tuesday, we just have to wait and see. So far, it’s starting off real well,” said Piertoch.

“I’ve noticed there’s a lot of people that stop and pick up stuff here. It’s a good place to just take a rest and spend time looking around getting souvenirs and enjoying the environment here, “said Cathleen Windmiller, a Utah resident.

More people means more hands needed to keep the store up to speed.

“We try with our southern hospitality. It’s hard, staffing issues are always an issue with anybody in the retail, restaurant business, or tourism business. We are being blessed with wonderful weather,” said Piertoch.

More visitors are expected to vacation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast during the Fourth of July holiday.

