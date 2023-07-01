WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Thousands expected to visit Miss. Gulf Coast during Fourth of July weekend

As tourists come in by boatloads, hundreds visit hotels, restaurants, and gift shops for the Fourth of July weekend.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Fourth of July weekend is here and visitors are already streaming in to celebrate America’s birthday on the Gulf Coast.

As tourists come in by boatloads, hundreds visit hotels, restaurants, and gift shops for the Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re down here visiting my son. He’s a marine on the Keesler Air Force Base,” said Jared Brunson, a Utah resident.

First stop on the list.. picking up t-shirts, necklaces, and more.

“The kids get out of the cars and come running into the shark jaws and the sharks to take pictures and take them back home,” said JJ Piertoch, owner of Sharkheads.

Piertoch said his chain of hot pink stores attracts a steady flow of customers young and old.

“With the holiday being on Tuesday, we just have to wait and see. So far, it’s starting off real well,” said Piertoch.

“I’ve noticed there’s a lot of people that stop and pick up stuff here. It’s a good place to just take a rest and spend time looking around getting souvenirs and enjoying the environment here, “said Cathleen Windmiller, a Utah resident.

More people means more hands needed to keep the store up to speed.

“We try with our southern hospitality. It’s hard, staffing issues are always an issue with anybody in the retail, restaurant business, or tourism business. We are being blessed with wonderful weather,” said Piertoch.

More visitors are expected to vacation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast during the Fourth of July holiday.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are still unknown at this time.
UPDATE: Victim of fatal Orange Grove shooting identified
As part of the development of Buc-ee’s Travel Center, construction will begin July 5 on the...
Construction on Menge Ave. overpass to begin soon in prep of Buc-ee’s opening
Cedric Jerome McCullum
Fire at Ocean Springs Yacht Club investigated as arson, arrest made
Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
Our Lady of the Gulf Crab Fest runs Thursday through Saturday, with live music, delicious food,...
OLG Crab Fest returns for 39th year this weekend

Latest News

Crab Festival taking place in Bay St. Louis for the 4th of July weekend.
Guests enjoy family-friendly fun at 39th annual Crab Festival
The city is working on a plan to be able to react to any natural disaster.
Moss Point city leaders focusing on being ready for natural disasters
“We are dealing with 60 major and destroyed residences. We think there may be only five who are...
Volunteers continue giving food, water, labor to Moss Point
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you