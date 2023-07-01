WLOX Careers
Southern Miss football stadium receives upgrades ahead of 2023 season(Southern Miss Athletics)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Head coach Will Hall and the Southern Miss football team now have a new and improved playing surface for the 2023 season.

Southern Miss announced the completion of the upgrades on Friday.

After just over a month-long renovation project, Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium, aka “The Rock” received major upgrades, including the installation of new turf, new logo placements, and infill.

Southern Miss also received new goalposts as part of the project.

The renovations come after Coach Hall lead the Golden Eagles to their first bowl game victory for the first time since 2016 and their first winning season since 2019 last season.

The 2023 season is set to begin on Saturday, September 2, at The Rock against Alcorn State, with key players such as Frank Gore Jr., and Jay Stanley returning to Southern Miss to highlight Coach Hall’s most talented roster since he began coaching at the program in 2020.

