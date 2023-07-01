Pitcher commits to play for Southern Miss, join his brother

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pitcher from a familiar family tree with a current Golden Eagle has committed to play for Southern Miss baseball.

JW Armistead, the brother of Southern Miss pitcher Will Armistead, announced on Twitter Friday that he will join his older sibling at Southern Miss next season as a part of former pitching coach and now head coach Christian Ostranders’ recruiting class.

I am very excited and blessed to announce that I have committed to further my academic and baseball career at the University of Southern Mississippi. Thank you to all of my coaches, family and teammates for the support over the years. SMTTT! pic.twitter.com/huLBaPU6iH — JW Armistead (@JWArmistead6) June 30, 2023

The Mooreville, Mississippi native played at Itawamba Community College - just like his brother - last season, where he recorded a 6-3 record on the mound while pitching 60.1 innings and tossing 77 strikeouts. As an Indian, Armistead allowed just under four earned runs a game.

His older brother Will enjoyed a great first season as a Golden Eagle, allowing just 2.09 earned runs a game and had some of his best performances late in the 2023 season that saw Southern Miss baseball host their second consecutive Super Regional.

