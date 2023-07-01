WLOX Careers
Pitcher commits to play for Southern Miss, join his brother

Southern Mississippi pitcher Will Armistead (31) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday,...
Southern Mississippi pitcher Will Armistead (31) throws during an NCAA baseball game on Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pitcher from a familiar family tree with a current Golden Eagle has committed to play for Southern Miss baseball.

JW Armistead, the brother of Southern Miss pitcher Will Armistead, announced on Twitter Friday that he will join his older sibling at Southern Miss next season as a part of former pitching coach and now head coach Christian Ostranders’ recruiting class.

The Mooreville, Mississippi native played at Itawamba Community College - just like his brother - last season, where he recorded a 6-3 record on the mound while pitching 60.1 innings and tossing 77 strikeouts. As an Indian, Armistead allowed just under four earned runs a game.

His older brother Will enjoyed a great first season as a Golden Eagle, allowing just 2.09 earned runs a game and had some of his best performances late in the 2023 season that saw Southern Miss baseball host their second consecutive Super Regional.

