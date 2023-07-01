WLOX Careers
One dead, one injured following wreck on I-10 in Harrison County

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is experiencing heavy congestion after a fatal motor home crash closed all westbound lanes of I-10 near the Mile 23 marker.

According to Cal Robertson with MHP, the crash only involved the motor home. One person has been confirmed dead while another is being flown to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were temporarily closed in order to allow a helicopter to touch down. The left lane has since been opened.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated at this time.

