WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Democratic Party is addressing hospital closures and calling for state leaders to address the lack of access for rural communities.

The party held a town hall meeting Friday to focus on hospital closures and their impact on rural residents. Internal medicine specialist and neurologist Dr. Torrance Green said heart attack and stroke victims’ lives are in jeopardy when traveling an hour or more for medical attention.

“This issue is not one that I think that our government can push down the road while the mass surpluses because our people are dying,” said Green.

Party officials said the closures also create a lack of mental health care access and increase unemployment rates in the surrounding community.

“This is not a partisan issue. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, we need our citizens to have access to adequate medical care,” said MS Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving.

The Mississippi Republican Party Secretary and former Hinds County Chairman Pete Perry says many hospitals that are closing have less than one person staying overnight and some hospitals are also closing their doors because of mismanagement.

“They want the state to step in and save the hospitals, and they want to do it with Medicaid expansion, and Medicaid expansion is to provide health care for the poor not to save hospitals,” said Perry.

Democratic Party Senior Committee Chairwoman Addie Green said the focus is to keep health care affordable and open to residents in all 82 counties.

“We’re hoping that they educate themselves, get out to vote for the candidates on the state level all the way to the local level,” said Green.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire generic
Ingalls shares update on late-night ship fire
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
Deputy coroner James Prisock has been contacted.
Officials investigating body found in water off Belle Fontaine Beach
According to officials, on Thursday, June 29, an unknown male entered the Picayune Walmart,...
WANTED: Walmart bandit on the run following Picayune heist
PRCSO deputies received a request from police in Lafayette, Louisiana to search the area where...
Human remains found in Pearl River Co. linked to Lafayette, La.

Latest News

Corey Harrelson, 47
Mississippi police officer arrested, fired for possession of child pornography
Leslie Rojas joins us live from Jones Park in Gulfport, where organizers prepare for the...
LIVE: Annual MS Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo returns to Gulfport
According to officials, a man drowned in the Dog River in the Big Point community.
Victim identified in Dog River drowning; Jackson Co. investigating
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Southern Miss football stadium receives upgrades ahead of 2023 season
Southern Miss football stadium receives upgrades ahead of 2023 season