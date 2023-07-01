MS Democratic Party hosts town hall meeting on hospital closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Democratic Party is addressing hospital closures and calling for state leaders to address the lack of access for rural communities.

The party held a town hall meeting Friday to focus on hospital closures and their impact on rural residents. Internal medicine specialist and neurologist Dr. Torrance Green said heart attack and stroke victims’ lives are in jeopardy when traveling an hour or more for medical attention.

“This issue is not one that I think that our government can push down the road while the mass surpluses because our people are dying,” said Green.

Party officials said the closures also create a lack of mental health care access and increase unemployment rates in the surrounding community.

“This is not a partisan issue. Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or an Independent, we need our citizens to have access to adequate medical care,” said MS Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving.

The Mississippi Republican Party Secretary and former Hinds County Chairman Pete Perry says many hospitals that are closing have less than one person staying overnight and some hospitals are also closing their doors because of mismanagement.

“They want the state to step in and save the hospitals, and they want to do it with Medicaid expansion, and Medicaid expansion is to provide health care for the poor not to save hospitals,” said Perry.

Democratic Party Senior Committee Chairwoman Addie Green said the focus is to keep health care affordable and open to residents in all 82 counties.

“We’re hoping that they educate themselves, get out to vote for the candidates on the state level all the way to the local level,” said Green.

