Moss Point city leaders focusing on being ready for natural disasters

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Last week, news of a tornado hitting Moss Point shocked South Mississippi.

Moss Point city leaders are finding ways to better prepare in case another natural disaster hits.

Evan Habert spends his days helping his aunt clean up debris left from the tornado.

“She called me right after the tornado hit. I was the first person she called. I rushed over here to help her and whomever else in the community. Helped move debris so people could get through,” Habert said.

He never expected a tornado to hit Moss Point. According to job director for disaster relief, TaWanna Brooks many people weren’t prepared for an event like this.

“Never expected, but something that I heard from several community members is even the importance of having totes, shovels, rakes, and garbage bags. That’s something that I heard over and over and that is something we at the red cross can deliver with our distribution of emergency supplies,” Brooks said.

Mayor Billy Knight has been working on developing a plan to be prepared when dealing with mother nature. He said, you can’t stop a storm from hitting, but the plans will gear toward helping people after a storm hits.

“You must be flexible to change the plans, but you must have some basic plans in place. Therefore, it keeps you from having to react so greatly to what you are about to face,” Knight said.

According to Knight, the plan will help first responders assist residents.

“My goal is to put a plan in place so our staff will know what their responsibilities are, police, fire, staff, and county we will all know what our responsibilities are, so we won’t have to be so confused on what our responsibilities are,” Knight said.

According to Habert, there’s no real way to be prepared for a tornado.

“There’s not really a way for people to prepare for a tornado. The houses around here, you can tell the ones that were directly hit couldn’t really withstand. Whether you take cover or not, you are not guaranteed you will make it through it,” Habert said.

Habert said we are only at the beginning of hurricane season, and it is scary to think what one bad storm can do to a city that is at the start of recovery.

