Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo is back at Jones Park

The fun began with a children's competition.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Deep Fish Rodeo is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with a children’s fishing competition.

13-year-old Brayden Jenner arrived to weigh his fish. He’s been fishing since he was small and told WLOX, he really enjoys reeling in his catch.

“Crevalle Jack, Hardtail, Red Snappers, and that’s it,” Jenner said.

He is one of many kids bringing their catch to the Mississippi Deep Sea Rodeo for a friendly competition.

10-year-old Colin Langston also weighed in some big catches.

“We were at cat island trying to catch some redfish and we were coming in at the buoys trying to redfish and I hooked up on a giant red snapper. It was 19 pounds. Then we went back the next day and caught a 24-pounder,” Langston said.

Leslie Rojas shows us what this year’s rodeo has to offer.

If fishing is not your thing, there is still plenty to do at the rodeo. Inside, you will find tons of vendors, food trucks, live entertainment, and rides.

Organizer Dennis Cameron said this is their biggest rodeo.

“We went from having 25 vendors to almost 60, we have a variety of all kinds, shirts, honey, all kinds of different things. We have different food,”

Organizers are expecting around 25,000 people throughout the weekend.

Paid parking is available at the Mississippi Aquarium structure, or you can park for free on the West side of Jones Park.

